Raymond Jaravaza, Chronicle Correspondent

MOBILE communications company NetOne has partnered a youth leadership organisation, Elevate Trust, in training 75 local software developers in a programme that was launched by Google to train thousands of young Africans.

In April software giant, Google, announced a new African Certification Scholarship programme aimed at helping 100 000 young developers become certified on Google’s Android, Web, and Cloud technologies.

In Zimbabwe, Elevate Trust has identified 75 young software developers that were selected from all parts of the country to be part of the Google Certification Scholarship programme.

Elevate Trust is a youth leadership and capacity building foundation that facilitates youth development in innovation, entrepreneurship and career development.

NetOne chief executive officer, Mr Lazarus Muchenje, officially launching the programme in Bulawayo last week, said the company was honoured to be part of a history making programme that will train the first batch of young Zimbabwean software developers under the Google Certification Scholarship programme.

“In line with our mission ‘To transform and develop communities through communication solutions’ NetOne has partnered with Elevate Trust to sponsor 75 students from tertiary institutions around the country to participate in this noble initiative.

“NetOne will provide resources in the form of internet access, hubs or spaces to the participants. The participants will be mentored and monitored through our partner, Elevate Trust,” said Mr Muchenje.

He said NetOne believes in supporting programmes that not only benefit the participating students but all stakeholders and the country at large.

“It is no secret that technology is a key enabler in the growth and development of any nation. Our youthful group, without a doubt, possess the necessary and requisite skills to complete the programme successfully with the right resources at hand.

“Endless possibilities lie ahead as we all forge together in building Zimbabwe. The Google Certification Scholarship programme is one of many initiatives which NetOne will endeavour to support in complementing Government efforts to capacitate the youths, who are our future,” he said.

The Google Certification Scholarship is described as an intensive learning curriculum designed to prepare motivated learners for entry-level and intermediate roles as software developers.

Elevate Trust was co-founded by Velile Dube, a product of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, a flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), that empowers young people through academic coursework, leadership training, and networking. – @RaymondJaravaza