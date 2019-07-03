Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ORGANISERS of the 2019 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon say there are still 880 slots left for the annual event which roars to life in the resort town on Sunday.

In a statement, Deep Blue Media said 370 full marathon, 150 half marathon, 300 fun run and 60 half marathon relay slots are still available and will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis at the manual registration centre in Victoria Falls on Friday and Saturday.

“Online pre-registration has closed and we have had incredible support for this method of entering.

“We have cut the entries off at 800 for full marathon, 1 850 for half marathon, 100 for half marathon relay teams and 1 000 fun run.

“So to have reached 85 percent full capacity already on our first pre-registration only is a great achievement.

“We are getting there and for the first time, this is a great achievement and we are delighted by how the runners have embraced and supported the pre-registration format,” read the statement.

The organisers said pre-registration made it possible to take stock and be able to notify prospective runners who failed to meet the online registration deadline that they can still do so at the registration venue on the eve of the event on a first-come-first-serve basis.

They said going forward, only online pre-registration will be used as a mode of entry, with the deadline coming a bit early to allow flexibility in terms of logistical planning on route and for race number collection.

The organisers said the online pre-registration system was used to allow planning and logistics to take place in advance.

“This was also done for safety, to be able to control the number of people crossing the bridge at any given time as well as to allow the border to reopen in time for business.

“We have to prevent masses of people arriving at registration just before the race and then run out of entries due to our cut-off system, hence the pre-registration system to make sure that those who wanted to run could plan accordingly and secure their entries in advance.”

Prices for the last minute tickets will be availed on the day.

Those who entered online are advised to check for an SMS that will be sent to their mobile numbers giving them their race numbers which they will present at the desk to collect bibs.

Runners should also bring along identification documents, proof of payment and proof of residence.

No race number will be collected on race day, hence one has to send someone to collect on their behalf upon production of a copy of identity document, the organisers emphasised.

Runners should bring passports or ID cards as these are needed for those partaking in the full marathon, which crosses the bridge into Zambia.

The races include the 42.2km full marathon, 21.1km half marathon and 7.5km fun run.

The races start at Livingstone Road between Avis Garage and Zimpost car park and end at Victoria Falls Primary School.

The full marathon will start at 6:45am, while the half marathon and relay will start at 7:15am.

The fun run will start at 7:45am.

Those wishing to take part in the 42.2km full marathon should be 21 years and above, while 18 years is the age limit for the half marathon and relay.

Children as young as 10 years are allowed, but should be accompanied by an adult.

The organisers are using the international measurement certificate, which is in line with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Association of International Marathon and Distance Races (AIMS) standards. — @ncubeleon