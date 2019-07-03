Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FINA World Junior Championships-bound Denilson Cyprianos’ preparations have been boosted by the arrival of his United States of America-based brothers Andrescious and Brendon, who are helping him train for the international meet.

Denilson, who broke the national 100m backstroke record at the Hamilton Aquatics Summer Sizzler 2019 championships held in Dubai last weekend, is part of the Zimbabwe team that will compete at the FINA World Junior Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from August 20-25.

In Dubai, Denilson lowered his record from 59.72 seconds to 59.01 seconds in the 100m backstroke, setting a national record.

“I’ve already started preparing for the World Championships and the arrival of my brothers from the US has been timely because they’re both good swimmers who have represented Zimbabwe at international events.

“Right now they are both on swimming scholarships in the US and I’m looking forward to training and gaining some experience from them,” said Denilson.

The Christian Brothers College learner travelled with the Stingray Swimming Club pair of Quinton Tayali and Joash McKonie to Dubai.

Tayali and McKonie were pushing to better South African senior times, a development that would have enhanced their chances of representing Zimbabwe at international events when the season begins later this year.

Denilson also won a gold medal in the 200m backstroke, finishing the race in 2 minutes 09.25 seconds. His best time in this race is 2 minutes 08.00 seconds.

He picked up a silver medal for his 27.98 seconds in the 50m backstroke race.

Tayali won gold in the 100m butterfly event in a time of 59.00 seconds and bagged bronze in the 50m backstroke after recording 28.85 seconds.

McKonie won two bronze medals in the 100m butterfly in 51.31 seconds and the 50m breaststroke when he posted 32.05 seconds.

The trio’s coach, Eddy Cyprianos said:

“All the lads did very well and posted good times that moved them closer to SA senior times.

All the three boys have attained SA junior times and need at least two SA senior times to enable them to compete for Zimbabwe at major events.

Denilson already has three SA senior times, while Quinton and Joash have one each, but I believe when the season starts they will be able to post good times.” — @ZililoR