Econet seems like it has heard your YoMix prayers. After it brought to a halt a month-long promotion on Monday, I’m happy to tell you that the promotion is back again.







The deal is exactly enticing as the one it gave you before: 400 MB (for a month time period) is still going for ZWL $0.85cents and yeah, ZWL $17 gets you a lucrative 7.81 gig. Here are the screenshots I have just took: