Earlier on we had written the article below but now YoMix has cancelled the promotion again.
Econet seems like it has heard your YoMix prayers. After it brought to a halt a month-long promotion on Monday, I’m happy to tell you that the promotion is back again.
The deal is exactly enticing as the one it gave you before: 400 MB (for a month time period) is still going for ZWL $0.85cents and yeah, ZWL $17 gets you a lucrative 7.81 gig. Here are the screenshots I have just took:
We will give you an update telling you if this offering is now the new norm or it’s only around for this month again (or just this week or today).
