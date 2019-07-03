Jazz musician Bob Nyabinde recently presented an AK47-shaped guitar to Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Marshal Perance Shiri who was the guest of honour during the Mazowe Rural District Council investment conference at Mazowe Hotel.

Nyabinde said the guitar symbolises peace.

He also sang the song “Zvinoita Hope,” in honour of the minister.

“Zimbabwe is now yearning for peace and we are turning our guns into guitars, instead of releasing bullets we are releasing musical beats,” said Nyabinde. This will bring smiles on many faces in the nation.

“My relationship with Cde Shiri is coincidental. People from the Air Force of Zimbabwe approached me about two years ago asking for a unique present for him in the form of guitar resembling an AK47.

“I then designed the gun and asked for a real gun magazine to put on the guitar.

Today I took advantage of the investment conference to show people that these can be made locally and that is why I presented it to the guest of honour, Minister Shiri.”

Nyabinde said he was interested in investing in Mazowe District and had set up a guitar repair business.

“Mazowe is closer to Harare and it will be easier to procure raw material and when I settle here it will be easy to reach every corner of the province, he said. I have started talking to the Mazowe RDC and they are forthcoming.”