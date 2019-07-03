Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

REDCLIFF-based company, ZimCoke Private Limited, is set to recruit scores of former Ziscosteel workers when the recruitment exercise begins this month.

The company, which took over a coking oven within the defunct steel giant, Ziscosteel, is expected to recruit workers ahead of commencement of production expected early next year.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the company was set to benefit more than 1 000 former Ziscosteel workers both directly and indirectly.

“We are always concerned about the plight of Ziscosteel workers, which is why we pushed through the ZimCoke deal, which is set to recruit some former workers.

“I am well informed that ZimCoke has already hired some former Ziscosteel security personnel and that will cascade to other units and that will benefit the former workers a lot,” he said.

ZimCoke advisor, Mr Eddie Cross, said before production commences, the company was expected engage about 300 employees who will assist with the refurbishment of the coke ovens before the number balloons when production commences.

“When we start work on the plant we expect contractors to take up to 300 employees. Once production starts employment on site, we will take more employees,” he said.

The first huge steps towards the re-opening of steel giant, Ziscosteel, were made following the commissioning of the $255 million ZimCoke last month.

The company took over a coke oven within Ziscosteel under a $133 million deal viewed as one of the key steps towards revitalisation the steel giant.

ZimCoke and Zisco signed an agreement of sale in 2017 where ZimCoke bought the coke-making assets of Zisco consisting of the plant and machinery, land and buildings, and associated infrastructure of coal handling and wagons.

The ZimCoke investment is expected to create dozens of jobs in the system with many more in all associated industries and service providers.

The company is also expected to play major role in the restoration of normal water supplies to Redcliff Municipality through the construction of a water treatment plant.

A total investment of US$400 million is earmarked with projects like the Redcliff water supply system, rehabilitation of the Redcliff- Hwange railway line, expansion of a coal mine at Hwange among other investments lined up.