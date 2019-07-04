Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE FC are ready to fight for their survival and remain confident of moving out of the relegation zone after adding two strikers, Kasimero Chimbadzwa and Nickson Gama, in a bid to turnaround their Castle Lager Premiership fortunes.

The coalminers have gone on a seven-match winless streak, only managing two points from a possible 21.

They had a good start to the season and at one time topped the table, but they have since slipped into 14th place on the log, two points above TelOne, who occupy the last relegation slot with 12 points from 12 games.

Nation Dube, Hwange’s coach, yesterday said the two-week break had helped his players recharge their batteries. “We gave our players a week off and resumed training on Monday just to have the guys refresh and recharge. We know we are in a precarious position on the log, but we felt that if we remained in camp, we might have our players burning out,” said Dube.

“Besides players recharging, the break also came at a good time because we have two strikers, Chimbadzwa (formerly with Highlanders and Black Mambas) and Gama (ex-Tsholotsho), who have been training with us and we have since sent their papers for registration. You will note that we beefed the strike force because the defenders have been doing well and at times to defend without scoring leads to leakages at the back. Hopefully by adding strikers we will be able to score, defend and get points that will lift us out of relegation,” said Dube.

Hwange face bottom of the log Bulawayo Chiefs at the Colliery Stadium on Sunday and will be without veteran defender, Felix Chindungwe, while Chiefs will miss the services of right-back Marlvin Mkolo through suspension.

“It’s a tricky game because in a way we’re like Chiefs as we are fighting relegation. I think Chiefs being away will have less pressure compared to us who have to win at all costs since we’re home. Remember we’ve had a long run without a win, having last registered a victory on 28 April when we beat Manica Diamonds 1-0 at home. We just have to manage the pressure of playing at home. Chiefs are not a bad side; they play good football, but have been unlucky. We can’t afford to be complacent,” said Dube.

Castle Lager PSL MatchDay 13 fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Mushowani Stars (Luveve), Herentals v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Caps United (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava)

Sunday: Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery), TelOne v Harare City (Luveve), Dynamos v Chapungu (Rufaro)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 12 7 3 2 15 5 10 24

Chicken Inn 12 7 2 3 19 7 12 23

Caps United 12 7 2 3 23 15 8 23

Black Rhinos 12 6 4 2 14 10 4 22

Chapungu 12 5 4 3 15 11 4 19

ZPC Kariba 12 5 3 4 8 10 -2 18

Manica Diamonds 12 4 5 3 12 10 2 17

Ngezi Platinum 12 4 5 3 10 9 1 17

Harare City 12 5 1 6 15 15 0 16

Herentals 12 3 6 3 9 8 1 15

Triangle United 12 4 3 5 14 15 -1 15

Dynamos 12 4 3 5 7 9 -2 15

Highlanders 12 3 5 4 6 9 -3 14

Hwange 12 4 2 6 9 15 -6 14

TelOne 12 2 6 4 8 11 -3 12

Yadah 12 3 3 6 9 16 -7 12

Mushowani 12 2 3 7 12 17 -5 9

Bulawayo Chiefs 12 2 2 8 10 23 -13 8

