Paynet do not want to walk away from their feud with the banks empty handed if their recent actions are anything to go by.







The service provider has taken to their Facebook account to announce that they will be suing the banks and their association for a substantial US$100m. The Facebook post reads:







Payserv Africa Limited and Paynet Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd have instructed their legal practitioners in Zimbabwe, Titan Law, to commence legal action against the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and related parties for anti-competitive practices seeking damages of US $100 million.

Paynet has claimed that banks owe them US$2.5 million and haven’t been paid for their service provision for over 18 months now.

Because of this local banks were cut off from Paynet’s bill payment processing platform on the 15th of June.