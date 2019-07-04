Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

Bulawayo City Council has engaged the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and Nation Housing seeking permission to fill close to 500 positions.

The local authority said the shortage of staff was negatively affecting service delivery.

Presenting his service delivery update at the council chambers yesterday, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni said since 2010, council has not filled vacant posts.

“The council resolution of May 2010 restricting filling of vacant positions and Central Government directive of September 2010 restricting employment in local authorities, have constrained council’s ability to employ. We are therefore engaging Local Government Minister Cde July Moyo so that we can be allowed to fill close to 500 positions,” said Clr Mguni.

He said the shortage of staff was adversely affecting service delivery hence the decision to engage Minister Moyo.

The Mayor said council’s emergency services had been adversely affected by manpower shortages resulting in the closure of one of the council’s fire stations.

He said unless the shortage of manpower is addressed soon, council will be forced to close a second fire station.

“Emergency services have been adversely affected by manpower challenges and if no recruitment is made in the next two months, North End Fire Station may face closure. Nkulumane Fire Station has already been closed due to manpower shortage,” he said.

Clr Mguni said the prevailing economic challenges had also impacted negatively on staff welfare as transport and taxi fares went up thereby affecting staff movement to and from work.

“In reality, salaries have been devalued by 2, 5 percent over and above the 42 percent inflation. In addition month to month cost of living continues to increase,” he said.

Clr Mguni said if the economic situation continues to worsen, they could be a repeat of what happened a few years ago before the introduction of multi currency when councils were failing to match the demand for salary increments due to limited revenues.

He said this strained employer/employee relations and also resulted in serious skills flight and demotivation of remaining staff.

Clr Mguni said low morale also resulted in increased absenteeism from work thereby compromising service delivery.

The Mayor said the prevailing harsh economic environment continues to have an impact on the financial operations and state of the city, with its debt continuously growing as residents are not paying their bills.

He said as at May 2019, debtors were owing the council $189 million.

Cllr Mguni said the other challenges being faced by the council were the difficult procurement environment, water supply challenges and foreign currency shortage.

He said the city’s suburbs were under a 96-hour water shedding regime, which started on Tuesday and ends on Saturday.

The exercise is meant to enable major rehabilitation works at the Criterion water treatment plant.

Clr Mguni said the city remains committed to improving dialogue with stakeholders while improving efficiency and accountability in its service delivery.