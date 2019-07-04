Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will tomorrow lead the National Clean-Up Day campaign in Gweru as Government intensifies efforts to clean up cities and towns.

On December 5 last year, President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of every month a National Clean-up Day, a time when all citizens are supposed to clean-up their surroundings between 8AM and 10AM.

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Larry Mavima confirmed that President Mnangagwa will lead the clean-up at Kudzanayi long distance bus terminus in Gweru tomorrow.

“The President will be coming this Friday to lead from the front as we clean-up the City of Progress. We are looking forward to having His Excellency and as a province we are happy to have him around for this worthy cause since cleanliness is next to Godliness,” he said.

In preparation for the visit by the President, Midlands Provincial Administrator, Mr Abiot Maronge, held a meeting with Government departments including those from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

“I can say we are set for the clean-up campaign to be led by President Mnangagwa. We met as heads of Government departments to ensure all is set for the day. This is a City of Progress and that progress is hinged on cleanliness which must start from our homes,”said Mr Maronge.

Gweru Mayor, Councillor Josiah Makombe, urged residents to come in their numbers to support the campaign to keep the city clean.

“Gweru City Council has since the launch of the National Clean-up Day partnered different stakeholders to clean up the city every first Friday of each month,” he said.

At Kudzanayi bus terminus, more than 3 000 vendors occupying vending spaces meant for only 1 000 vendors, were yesterday busy cleaning the terminus ahead of the visit by President Mnangagwa.

Gweru City Council is struggling to collect refuse regularly due to shortage of refuse trucks.

The situation is, however, expected to improve after council recently received two new refuse trucks.