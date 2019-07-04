The following fees are what you will be charged when you interact with your Standard Chartered Foreign Currency Account (FCA).







Service Charge Monthly maintenance fee USD $5 Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch) 2.25% of amount withdrawn ATM Cash Withdrawal (on our ATM) 2% of amount withdrawn ATM Cash Withdrawal (Visa ATM) USD $2 plus 1.75% (maximum to withdraw is USD $37) Soiled notes deposit 10% Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement USD $15 Internal transfer USD $1 RTGS transfer USD $2 per entry Telegraphic transfer 1.55% (minimum to withdraw is USD $30 and maximum to withdraw USD $160) Bank Statement request USD $5 per request or USD $1 per page depending on the statement requested