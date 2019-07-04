The following fees are what you will be charged when you interact with your Standard Chartered Foreign Currency Account (FCA).
|Service
|Charge
|Monthly maintenance fee
|USD $5
|Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch)
|2.25% of amount withdrawn
|ATM Cash Withdrawal (on our ATM)
|2% of amount withdrawn
|ATM Cash Withdrawal (Visa ATM)
|USD $2 plus 1.75% (maximum to withdraw is USD $37)
|Soiled notes deposit
|10%
|Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement
|USD $15
|Internal transfer
|USD $1
|RTGS transfer
|USD $2 per entry
|Telegraphic transfer
|1.55% (minimum to withdraw is USD $30 and maximum to withdraw USD $160)
|Bank Statement request
|USD $5 per request or USD $1 per page depending on the statement requested
