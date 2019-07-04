Liquid Telecom will implement and operate South Sudan’s first fibre broadband network, connecting the country to the “One Africa”broadband network, which is approaching 70,000km across 13 African countries and to the rest of the world.







The first phase of this project is due to be completed before year-end, with network expected to eventually be available to “nearly 13 million citizens of South Sudan, as well as thousands of businesses, government institutions and non-governmental organisations“.

The One Africa broadband network is said to be approaching 70 000km, with close 17 000km of this in the East African Community (EAC) which consists of 6 countries:





