Courtney Matende, Midlands Reporter

A 51-YEAR-OLD man from Gokwe fatally struck his wife with an axe after he allegedly caught her pants down with another man before attempting to commit suicide by downing a pesticide.

Simbarashe Chidaushe is now battling for life at Gokwe District Hospital where he is admitted under police guard. It is alleged that Chidaushe of Munakira village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South caught his wife, Chiedza Mpofu, having sex with another man when he unexpectedly returned home from a nearby township.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 3PM.

“The accused, Chidaushe arrived home from Masoro Business Centre. It is alleged that he found his wife the now deceased, Mpofu, with another man in their kitchen hut,” he said.

Insp Goko said the unidentified lover fled, leaving Mpofu at the mercy of her husband.

Chidaushe allegedly dragged his wife to their bedroom, took an axe and struck Mpofu once on the neck before attempting to commit suicide

“Mpofu fell to the ground while bleeding profusely and subsequently died on the spot. Realising that he had murdered his wife, Chidaushe immediately took a cotton pesticide in an attempt to take his life,” he said.

Insp Goko said the matter was reported to police by fellow villagers. “Mpofu’s body was taken to Gokwe District Hospital Mortuary and Chidaushe is admitted at the same hospital where he is receiving treatment,” he said. Insp Goko said Chidaushe is under police custody and will appear in court once he recuperates.

“We appeal to the public to desist from violence and always seek counselling whenever there is misunderstanding. We do not condone murder as well as domestic violence over whatever reason,” he said.