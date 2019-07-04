Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ONE of the most outstanding and best moments of the just held Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) was when pint-sized rapper Tebza blazed the stage with his hit Gqom track Waz’khoth’ilihlo before he was named the Outstanding Newcomer later in the night.

Born Tebogo Moyo, the 14-year-old Milton High School Form 2 pupil who was a bundle of energy during his performance said he felt special after being recognised as an artiste.

“For me, winning the award means that I’m now an artiste that people can take note of. It feels great to have won the award and I want to pay tribute to my parents who’ve been supporting my music talent,” said Tebza.

He said it was a proud moment on Monday morning when during assembly, his headmaster announced to his schoolmates that he had won a RoilBAA.

“When the headmaster announced that I had won the award, the whole school cheered me on and I felt special. My friends were elated and said they liked my style, saluting me for the achievement,” said Tebza.

Commenting on his performance that became the talk of the city and possibly of the country, Tebza said it was a night to remember.

“I had a great time on stage and I really liked the way people reacted to the song. Everyone in the auditorium seemed to like the song and it showed why it has been number one on Skyz Metro FM’s Top 20 chart for four weeks.”

He said he started rapping in 2016 after being inspired by his brother Mduduzi.

“My brother, a rapper who’s known by the stage name, Mdu Man, discovered my talent on stage three years ago. I then started rapping and my first performance was in Magwegwe the same year during a talent show called Ganda Ganda,” said Tebza.During the talent show, Tebza said he won the top prize.

Besides rapping, Tebza is an actor who once featured on a local soapie, iNdlalifa.