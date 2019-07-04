After reports made the rounds that YouTube would be partnering with SuperSport to bring content to South African viewers on their online video platform, the statement was retracted and up until now there was no official position issued out.







Finally, word is out and it seems YouTube will not be streaming La La-Liga games and other sports as previously reported:

YouTube would like to clarify earlier statements regarding its sports content offering, which were inaccurately portrayed in the press.



YouTube works closely with broadcasters and rights holders in order to distribute their sporting events on the YouTube platform. In Sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube works with partners including SuperSport, which owns the exclusive regional broadcast rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, FIFA Women’s World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, among other franchises. SuperSport’s YouTube channel, which recently hit one million subscribers, publishes select video-on-demand highlights packages where permitted – which means fans across Africa can watch edited highlights of selected games after they have first aired live on SuperSport. “SuperSport uses YouTube to grow sport fandom and reach digital audiences that are searching for sports content in Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Gideon Khobane, CEO of SuperSport. “All content curated and published on YouTube is fully in SuperSport’s editorial control and in accordance with their broadcast and transmission rights agreements with rights holders.” Live streaming is different from uploading highlights to stream on demand, and SuperSport has made no current agreement for live distribution of global or local sports franchises on YouTube. YouTube does not own or license any of the underlying broadcast rights, and SuperSport publishes clips, highlights and ancillary sport content to YouTube at its complete discretion

YouTube content partnerships lead, Dayo Olopade also commented on the issue and apologized for the initial confusion:

We know audiences are excited about sports content on YouTube and we are pleased to help fans discover more of the sports they love, in collaboration with our global and local partners. We apologise for any confusion caused.

The statement from YouTube & SuperSport CEO suggests that the partnership between itself and SuperSport is simply that of a platform owner (YouTube in this case) and a publisher on said platform (SuperSport).