Calls to include Selmor Mtukudzi and other musicians groomed at Pakare Paye Arts Centre at the Tuku Memorial Concert and Birthday Celebrations continue to grow louder. Organisers of the event are contemplating engaging the promoter who had booked Selma ahead of them.

The event has been set for September 27 at the Glamis Arena in the capital.

One of the organisers of the show, Partson Chimboza of Chipaz Promotions, believes there was still plenty of time to make logistics to have Selmor and other musicians participate.

Chimboza said Selmor’s inclusion will depend on the flexibility of her contract with the promoter who booked her for a show outside the country on the same date ahead of them.

“Depending on her contract with the promoter who booked her ahead of us, we can still make arrangements to include her on the list of musicians set to perform at the Glamis Arena,” said Chimboza.

Daisy Mtukudzi, Black Spirits manager Walter Wanyanya and promoters Partson Chimbodza of Chipaz Promotions and Taka Mashonganyika are behind the gig.

They have been receiving a backlash for leaving out Selmor and other artistes like Mbeu who were groomed at Pakare Paye since they began advertising the show.

Said Chimboza: “For the record, we did not deliberately leave Selmor out of the show, but she indicated through her manager that she was already booked for another performance outside the country when we approached her.

“It is our hope that she participates at the event, unfortunately when we started approaching other musicians about a month ago, she had already made other arrangements.”

Alick Macheso, Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Tocky Vibes, Black Spirits and Diana Samkange are lined up to share the stage with South African group Mi Casa and Amayenge from Zambia.