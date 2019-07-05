Strive Masiyiwa recently discussed the impact of artificial intelligence in the world today and the future. He sounded quite optimistic about this transition.







We were reminded of Mark Zuckerberg’s recent video discussing AI and other tech trends right now in respect of global economies and society in general. He was discussing with author and historian Yuval Noah Harari. Harari is best known for his book: Sapiens, a brief history of humankind.

The Zuckerberg video embedded below is 90 minutes long but quite worth watching. There is no doubt that tech and AI in particular is going to transform the world and how we interact with it in a very significant way. As such it is worth your while to tune into the conversation around these issues and to begin to form your own opinions.