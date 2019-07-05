Business Reporter

CASSAVA Smartech, part of the Econet group, has launched “Clean City”, a new business whose goal is to provide sustainable waste management in urban areas.

The programme is being done in partnership with local authorities and the private sector. Speaking at the launch event in Harare yesterday, Clean City chief executive officer Mr Lovemore Nyatsine said the new business would offer innovative and sustainable waste management solutions using the Vaya App.

“We are excited to be officially unveiling Clean City today, with the goal of providing scalable and sustainable waste management solutions to cities in Zimbabwe, starting with the capital Harare,” said Mr Nyatsine.

The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mr Munesuishe Munodawafa, Government and council representatives and private partners.

Mr Nyatsine said the idea of using the “Uber type” Vaya App for urban waste collection was probably a first in the world, adding that Clean City would use the App to connect and seamlessly link different parties in the garbage collection and waste disposal cycle.

“We will use the Vaya App, which has already proved to be a game changer in mobility and logistics services in the country — to seamlessly connect a network of privately owned garbage collectors to help with waste management in the city,” he said.

Mr Munodawafa lauded the Econet group and Cassava for launching the new service product.

“We applaud you for bringing innovation and technology to help deal with the real problem of garbage pollution and uncleanliness in our cities, which has in the past contributed to fatal disease outbreaks,” he said.

Mr Nyatsine said Clean City had been carrying out trials of the concept for several months, mainly testing the service in the capital, Harare.

“We started doing the trials in Harare some months back, piloting the concept the same way Uber connects food outlets with customers to provide food delivery,” Mr Nyatsine said.

“But we were connecting a network of small privately owned garbage collectors, using the App to have residents schedule collections, and getting the garbage collectors to collect and dispose of the garbage” he said.

The App will help improve efficiencies and manage costs by allowing business owners and partners in the value chain to know exactly where every vehicle is, and to track the amount of garbage collected and even manage fuel usage.

To use the service, residents simply download the Vaya App and schedule garbage collections and payments can be made using EcoCash.

Many African municipal authorities have struggled with waste collection and disposal. The Clean City platform may well create an interesting opportunity for them to pursue.