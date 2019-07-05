Harare Bureau

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries Prophet Walter Magaya’s Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare was yesterday gutted by fire, destroying the western top section.

No one was injured in the fire, whose cause was yet to be established by the time of going to print.

According to eye witnesses, the fire started after 5PM and fire fighters arrived after about 45 minutes and extinguished the fire.

Police confirmed the incident but could not reveal much details as investigations were still underway.

Police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more details will be made available after investigations. “Yes, we have received reports of the fire incident at a hotel in Waterfalls. Investigations are still underway,” he said.

The extent of damage could not be ascertained but insiders said they suspected foul play since there was no electricity at the time. PHD spokesman Overseer Admire Simango said that they “smell a rat”.

“Around 5:30PM I received a call that there was a raging fire at the hotel. I contacted security people on the ground about what had happened but they seemed not to be aware of everything that was happening,” he said.

Overseer Simango said the fire started in the upper room of the hotel on the western side and destroyed beds.

“What is very strange under these circumstances is that there was no electricity as usual. I am told the generator was off but there was a fire from nowhere. While I am not pointing to anything, we are smelling a rat. It is very clear; the circumstances are not normal given the fact that there was no electricity or gas nearby.

“We do not rule out foul play. Police are investigating and we do not want to jump to conclusions. The police will give us full information but the preliminary findings point to the fact that there could be foul play and we are very suspicious of whatever is happening, given the events of the last few days. We can tell that there is an underhand in all that is happening,” he said.

Prophet Magaya, who was said to be on his way to Abu Dhabi, was said be unperturbed by the incident.

“The man of God is in a jovial mood, nothing is going to disturb the ministry and the upcoming event in Botswana. The man of God has taught us that when the enemy comes in, like a flood, the Lord raises his bar,” said Overseer Simango.

He said the hotel would continue to operate normally although the affected section will be closed for renovations.