Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found with 723 grammes of dagga in Cowdray Park suburb.

Melusi Khumalo (31) was searched by detectives following an anonymous tip-off and was found in possession of 723g of dagga which has a street value of RTGS $723.

He pleaded guilty to dagga possession without a licence before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Lesego Ngwenya.

Khumalo will, however, serve an effective three months in prison as nine were suspended on condition that he performs 315 hours of community service at Mkhithika Primary School.