Business Reporter

ARTISANAL or small scale gold miners have started benefiting from the prepaid fuel supply deal recently signed by their lobby group, Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF) and fuel dealer, Glow Petroleum.

In a memo to its members dated 02 July 2019, seen by Business Chronicle, ZMF chief executive officer Mr Wellington Takavarasha said miners can start accessing fuel at Glow garages countrywide payable in local currency, with no need for forex.

“This serves to notify you that ZMF and Glow Petroleum have packaged that Glow garages will have a fuel facility to provide one million worth of diesel available every month for the artisanal and small scale miners as long as they produce ZMF MetBank identity cards,” he said.

“This is effective. ZMF members should liaise with their local ZMF leadership for more details so that they don’t join long queues.

Please take note that fuel will be sold at pump price, paying with cash (bond), swipe or Eco-Cash with no US dollar component. Order your fuel now.”

ZMF spokesperson, Mr Dosman Mangisi, also confirmed the development saying the arrangement came on the back of a meeting held with

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya, Fidelity Printers, Glow and ZMF. At that meeting, he said, parties agreed that ZMF buys fuel in bond notes at Glow garages nationwide.

“This deal will go a long way in enhancing mining operations of small scale miners. Miners must embrace this effort initiated by ZMF, through its president Henrietta Rushwaya.

It is a big relief to the miners, no more looking for fuel on the black market, downtime has been reduced,” said Mr Mangisi.

“I urge miners to collect their miners’ cards at Metbank for convenience purposes. This helps in identification of the miner. As ZMF we desire to facilitate more support to miners.”