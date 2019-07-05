Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has called for mutual understanding of differences in culture and customs between locals and foreign investors in their interactions.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this after touring Sunny Yi Feng Tiles in Norton on Wednesday in the company of Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi.

“In situations where there are cultural differences or differences in customs, let us find common ground and share information in the spirit of brotherhood between our nations,” she said.

“It’s very important to take time to listen and understand other people’s cultures, it’s also good to understand other people’s customs, that way we can live in harmony together.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans were known for their hospitality, adding that some messages circulating on social media did not reflect the behaviour of the generality of Zimbabweans.

“Zimbabweans are known for their hospitality and warmth and not for bigoted diatribes against other nationals in the country,” she said. “Different statements reported in the media emanating from different stakeholders do not represent the Zimbabwe ethos and values of tolerance and acceptance of other cultures and races.

“Government urges all Zimbabweans to show their tolerance, their hospitality, their love and their friendliness towards investments that employ our people, investments that support our economy and support the call by His Excellency that Zimbabwe is open for business and support this kind of investment which will bring development into our country.”

In a statement, the company said it would strengthen its institutional development.

“Sunny Fi Yeng will take measures to strengthen institutional development and staff training,” it said. “The company requires management and employees to further strengthen their understanding of Zimbabwe’s laws, regulations and culture.

“Internally, the supervisors are required to respect local employees to minimise conflicts and communication problems.”

In his remarks, Minister Ndlovu said they were impressed by the work being done at the company, saying Government was willing to assist the officials.

“We came to have an appreciation of the work being done and we have seen even the stockpiles and in just under seven weeks that so much work that has been done on this place,” he said.

“We appreciate that 70 percent of their production is targeted at the exports and we are also happy that 1 194 people are employed here and 30 percent of them are female. This is a young company and we would want them to improve and employ more people and we discussed with them a number of issues.”

Some of the issues they discussed including skills transfer to locals employed by the company.

“The first one has to do with skills transfer, we would want to see more of the locals being trained to run sophisticated machinery,” said Minister Ndlovu. “We also discussed that they register with the Standards Association of Zimbabwe so that they are certified and it is a project that they are doing. Most importantly, we discussed that they have someone specifically looking at safety, health and environmental issues and they told me that that process has started and they will be having someone looking at that.”