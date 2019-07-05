‘I guess that also answers the desperate attempt to say I was a music director in COZA. Funny as I have never been a music director in any church ! A church cant have an anonymous music director can they ? Foolishness ! Timi Dakolo, said in his Instagram page.

The renowned artiste, Timi Dakolo the reacting to reports that he was a music director at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) said it was a ‘ridiculous attempts at smear campaigns’ and that his wife Busola was given a monetary gift, car and flown to Chicago were all lies

He said “First, the ridiculous rumor that Biodun wedded us. Please watch the video yourself. Does the Pastor look like Biodun Fatoyinbo? His name is Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church officiating the wedding… but faceless cyberbullies can’t read, can they?” he wrote.

“I have never met or been in the same space with Biodun Fatoyinbo nor do I ever want to be and have never been a member of COZA. I guess that also answers the desperate attempt to say I was a music director in COZA.”

Timi Dakolo’ wife Mrs Busola Dakolo accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyimbo, the Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), of sexually abusing and raping her when she was 17.

Dakolo went on to say “Apparently, I had a child; divorced and remarried Busola — spirit wife and child tings. And Busola was given a monetary gift, car and flown to Chicago. No be only Chicago, na Soweto. Please do better, tell more believable lies,” he said.

“We came out to speak on this painful matter, to bear the shame that goes with it, to be ridiculed, to be doubted. Just so that others might be saved and be justice served. We are not backing down and no amount of manufactured lies can stop the truth that has started to unveil.”

