Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has asked Zifa to account for its finances following controversies that surrounded the Warriors’ trip to the Afcon finals in Egypt.

Zimbabwe were embarrassingly knocked out of the tournament in the first round, with reports of player mutiny over allowances overshadowing the Warriors’ campaign.

The embarrassing showing that could have forced the SRC to act came after President Mnangagwa donated US$200 000 at a Warriors’ fundraising dinner and an additional $300 000.

Zifa requested a meeting with the new SRC board, but the country’s supreme sports body said it will be granted upon fulfilment of certain conditions.

In a letter addressed to Zifa chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse, SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho said they were “acutely aware of the controversies surrounding the Warriors’ Afcon campaign which sadly came to an inglorious and abrupt end on 30 June 2019”.

“These controversies give rise to a prima facie case of gross impotence on the part of Zifa, such conduct and/or omissions appearing consistent with Section 30 (i) (c) of the SRC Act regarding conduct by Zifa in a manner which is contrary to the nation’s interest.

“In terms of the said Section 30, the SRC board have directed that Zifa avail it the following detailed information on or before close of business Friday 12 July, 2019:

1. Zifa to detail all funds received by it from Fifa and Caf and/or any other football body recognised by Fifa during the period of 16 December 2018 to 30 June 2019.

2. Zifa to detail all funds disbursed to all of its board (members) during the same period, and the purposes of each such disbursement to the member concerned.

3. Zifa to detail all funds received by it from the government, and members of the public, during the same period aforesaid.

4. Zifa to explain the source of funding for the charter of an aeroplane to Cairo for its members and supporters for the Warriors.

5. Zifa to provide the rationale for this decision in light of the allegations that all or some of the Warriors had outstanding emoluments to them.

6. Zifa to provide a passenger manifest in respect of such charter and the reason for the journey by each such person on the manifest.

7. The total cost of the charter, and the total cost of accommodation paid for by Zifa in respect of the charter passengers.

8. Zifa to provide an affidavit from the Warriors’ captain regarding his views and opinions in respect of the reported discord within the Warriors camp over outstanding allowances and agreement on Afcon fees.

9. Zifa to provide detail of its financial relationship with a reported company, Conduit Holdings (Private) Limited, focusing in particular on allegations of criminal conduct in evading a valid Court Order.

10. The head of the Technical Warriors Committee to provide, in affidavit form, the collective views of his committee, regarding the reasons for any discord within the Warriors camp that may have been a contributory factor in the team’s disappointing performance at Afcon.

11. Zifa to include any other information that may assist the SRC in formulating its position, based on established facts, with regard to the Afcon campaign,” the SRC demanded.

Only when all this information has been provided will the SRC consider Zifa’s request for a meeting.

The SRC has already demonstrated that it means business by suspending Zimbabwe Cricket for allegedly violating corporate governance ethos and may well crack the whip on Zifa if any malpractices are unearthed.