Sharon Chikowore Mashonaland West Bureau

Police in Kadoma have nabbed two men for allegedly stealing transformer oil and copper cables after they vandalised an electricity transformer along the Harare-Bulawayo Road recently.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of James Dzane (43) and Lot Gaka (42) for the offence.

A third suspect only identified as Zebediah Chemhere is still at large.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the men vandalised the transformer at Oka Farm and stole items worth US$ 5 000. “Police received information to the effect that the accused persons had pulled down the transformer and dragged it into Oka Farm where they stripped it, stole copper rolls and transformer oil valued at US$5 000,” he said. He said the police acting, on a tip-off, arrested Dzane and Gaka in Kadoma.

Police are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of Chemhere.

“Anyone with information which might lead to the arrest of the accused person should report to the nearest police station or contact National Complaints Desk on 0242-703631 or WhatsApp number 0712800197,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.