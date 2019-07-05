The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has summoned the Zanu PF Youth League to bring evidence of corruption against those implicated for prosecution.

Addressing the media, the newly appointed ZACC Chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo said they noted trending list of alleged corrupt top government and ZANU PF officials by the ZANU PF Youth League hence they are summoning the Youth League to bring evidence of corruption against those implicated with a view to prosecuting such corruption.

Matanda Moyo promised ZACC will engage the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to reach an understanding on matters that can be handled by the Police and ZACC as well as to deal with cases involving high profile members of society

Moyo urged government to urgently review the powers of ministries over State Enterprises and Parastatals under their purview to stem out the culture of looting in these State Enterprises and Parastatals by parent Ministries.

Matanda Moyo also said ZACC has received 38 cases of corruption with 10 of them involving high profiles.

“Let me advise the nation that since my appointment, ZACC has received thirty-eight (38) cases of corruption of which ten (10) are high profile in nature. ZACC has already started thoroughly investigating these high-profile corruption cases. One (1) has been referred to the National Prosecuting authority this morning for trial.”

“ZACC has put mechanism of vetting dockets before referral to the National Prosecution Authority. Be assured that we now have mechanisms in place to ensure quality investigations. As ZACC, we are aiming at 99% convictions for all matters taken to court,” she said. Zimmorningpost