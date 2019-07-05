President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s trips are bearing fruit with the latest being a consignment of medical equipment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The consignment comes at a time when the health sector is in dire need of medical apparatus.

Early this year, President Mnangagwa was invited to the UAE for strategic talks that continue to bear fruit as the relationship between Zimbabwe and the UAE continues to strengthen.

The equipment received from the UAE includes 12 incubators, devices for respiratory systems for children’s intensive ward and dialysis machines among, other vital machines.

Sister Chengetayi Makaya and Dr Harunavamwe Chifamba who were part of the delegation that received the equipment at Natpharm, applauded President Mnangagwa for sourcing critical machines for hospitals.

Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Obediah Moyo said the consignment received today is part of a huge batch of both drugs and machines.

He indicated that the UAE has plans to renovate Harare Hospital.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana chronicled the good relations that exist between the two countries, saying more symbiotic synergies are on the cards.

The UAE is among the donor countries which chipped in during the Cyclone Idai disaster that killed hundreds of people and ravaged infrastructure, particularly in the eastern parts of the country.