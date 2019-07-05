Well it didn’t happen as we all desired at the continental soccer stage, perhaps there is some chance for Zimbabwe at the world stage in netball. The national netball team, nicknamed Gems will be fighting for the title in Liverpool together with 3 other African teams.







Mutichoice, the Pan African satellite broadcaster has promised full coverage of the games for the first time. The Publicity and Public Relations Manager for Multichoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva had this to say:

We are excited by the Gems’ involvement and I am sure all Zimbabweans will be keen to see how they get on in Liverpool, where the tournament starts next week





This will be the first time every match can be seen live through the World of Champions, and is recognition of the growing importance of netball in the sporting arena

DStv will cover the tournament across multiple platforms including DStv Catch Up, DStv Now, supersport.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

The broadcast details for the first 3 days:

Day 1

July 12: New Zealand vs Malawi (SS9, 9.45am)

July 12: Barbados vs Singapore (SS10, 10.45am)

July 12: Australia vs Northern Ireland (SS9, 11.45am)

July 12: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (SS10, 12.05pm)

July 12: Opening Ceremony (SS9, 4pm)

July 12: Jamaica vs Fiji (SS9, 5.30pm)

July 12: South Africa vs Trinidad and Tobago (SS10, 6.05pm)

July 12: England vs Uganda (SS9, 7.45pm)

July 12: Scotland vs Samoa (SS10, 8.05pm)

Day 2

July 13: Australia vs Zimbabwe (SS9, 9.45am)

July 13: Northern Ireland vs Sri Lanka (SS10, 10.05am)

July 13: New Zealand vs Barbados (SS9, 11.45am)

July 13: Malawi vs Singapore (SS10, 12.05pm)

July 13: England vs Scotland (SS9, 3.45pm)

July 13: Uganda vs Samoa (SS10, 4.05pm)

July 13: Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago (SS9, 5.45pm)

July 13: South Africa vs Fiji (SS10, 6.05pm)

Day 3

July 14: New Zealand vs Singapore (SS9, 9.45am)

July 14: Malawi vs Barbados (SS10, 10.05am)

July 14: England vs Samoa (SS9, 11.45am)

July 14: Uganda vs Scotland (SS10, 12.05pm)

July 14: Australia vs Sri Lanka (SS9, 3.45pm)

July 14: Northern Ireland vs Zimbabwe (SS10, 4.05pm)

July 14: Jamaica vs South Africa (SS9, 5.45pm)

July 14: Trinidad and Tobago vs Fiji (SS10, 6.05pm)

