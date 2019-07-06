Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi’s son, Campbell Junior, was yesterday ordered to pay his ex-girlfriend RTGS$100 for the maintenance of “his” 11-month-old daughter pending a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child.

Campbell, an Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) pilot, allegedly sired the child with Ms Sharon Mukarazita, who is also a soldier.

The ruling by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu follows an application by Ms Mukarazita seeking a maintenance order against her ex-lover.

In papers before the court filed under case Number M593/ 19 at the Bulawayo Civil Court, Campbell was cited as a defendant.

Ms Mukarazita wanted Campbell Jnr to pay $180, but the magistrate reduced the amount to $100 after the defendant indicated to the court that he was earning a salary of $438 per month.

“You are to pay $100 per month and since you are also disputing the paternity of the child, I advise you to go for DNA tests within the next six months, failure of which this judgment will be deemed final,” ruled Ms Ndlovu.

In his response, Campbell, who is disputing the paternity of the child, had offered to pay the maintenance fee on condition that he is afforded an opportunity to do DNA tests.

“I’m employed at the Air force of Zimbabwe as a pilot and I earn $438 per month and I can only offer $100 for maintenance. I’m not sure if this child is mine, I’m not willing to pay maintenance for the child who is not mine, “he said.

In her summons, Ms Mukarazita indicated that Campbell was the person liable to pay for the upkeep of the child, arguing that he is gainfully employed by the Air Force of Zimbabwe as a pilot, earning about $700 per month.

She told the court that Campbell refused to support “their” child soon after birth, claiming he was not the father of the child.

Ms Mukarazita said she was prepared to sue Campbell in the event that the DNA test comes out positive.

“If the DNA results come out positive, I will sue the defendant for defamation of character,” she said. — @sharonbuwe.