Vice President Kembo Mohadi has challenged the Beitbridge business community to fully exploit resources in their area to develop the economy in line with the new republic’s devolution concept.

Officially opening the Beitbridge Business Expo, where he was represented by the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province, Cde Abednico Ncube, Cde Mohadi said the location of Beitbridge needs to be exploited given that it is home to the busiest inland port of entry, the Beitbridge border post with a transit population of over 15000 people daily.

He called for the processing of livestock products strictly for export to enable the province to develop its economy and earn the country foreign currency.

We have water from Zhovhe dam and nothing stops us from using it. We also have cattle and small stock as well as citrus plantations, so if we process these products we can grow our economy as a town and as a province in line with the devolution process that allows provinces to grow their own gross domestic product (GDP).

The expo chairperson, Dr Anna Muleya said the exhibition, which is modeled in the lines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), demonstrates the drive that the business community has in attracting investment and opening up space for local business people to market their products and expand their customer base.

“This expo is meant to give local business people a platform to expand market base as well as market Beitbridge as a preferred investment destination. We are still learning, so we will continue to improve but we are determined to do the best,” said Dr Muleya.

Earlier, Minister Ncube had an opportunity to tour the stands and see the quality of exhibitions, with exhibitors coming from as far as Mutare, Bulawayo and Musina in South Africa.