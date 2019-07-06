The following fees are what you will be charged when you interact with your Steward Bank Foreign Currency Account (FCA).
|Service
|Charge
|Monthly maintenance fee
|USD $2
|Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch)
|1% + $0.05 tax
|ATM Cash Withdrawal (on our ATM)
|N/A
|Soiled notes deposit
|Does not charge and depends on the the condition of the notes
|Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement
|USD $ 10
|Internal transfer
|USD $3.50 + 2% tax
|RTGS transfer
|USD $10.00+ 2% tax
|Bank Statement request
|USD $0.50
Leave a Reply