The following fees are what you will be charged when you interact with your Steward Bank Foreign Currency Account (FCA).







Service Charge Monthly maintenance fee USD $2 Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch) 1% + $0.05 tax ATM Cash Withdrawal (on our ATM) N/A Soiled notes deposit Does not charge and depends on the the condition of the notes Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement USD $ 10 Internal transfer USD $3.50 + 2% tax RTGS transfer USD $10.00+ 2% tax Bank Statement request USD $0.50