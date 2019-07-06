Tendai Rupapa in NIAMEY, Niger

First Ladies have an important role to play in the development of their countries through various initiatives such as fighting poverty and chronic diseases such as HIV and Aids, the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) technical advisory committee president Mr Mwin-Nog-Ti Luc Hien has said.

In an interview on the sidelines of the 23rd OAFLAD General Assembly Meeting here yesterday, Mr Hien said the conference was important as it gives the First Ladies a platform to share ideas.

“First Ladies play an important role in the continent as they contribute immensely to its development,” he said.

“They are fighting against HIV and Aids and following the rebranding of the organisation from Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV and Aids OAFLA to OAFLAD, the organisation now incorporates a broader range of development issues affecting the continent.

“Therefore every First Lady will take a lead in development issues.”

Mr Hien said the conference is expected to discuss the activities of First Ladies and also adopt the report of activities and financial report for the past six months.

“The meeting will also help us to plan on activities to follow in the next six months and examine collaboration with partners of OAFLAD,” he said.

Mr Hien said there will be elections to select the new OAFLAD president and her deputy.

Ministry of Health and Child Care deputy national coordinator of Prevention of Mother To Child Treatment (PMTCT), paediatric HIV care and treatment Dr Solomon Mukungunugwa, is part of the Zimbabwean delegation accompanying First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

He said Amai Mnangagwa will share her Zimbabwean story, bringing to the table what the country has done to address issues around universal health coverage.

Dr Mukungunugwa said Amai Mnangagwa will also take notes from other First Ladies’ presentations.

“Some of the issues to be discussed by the First Ladies during this conference include the universal health coverage (UHC). As Zimbabwe, we have made milestones in the three dimensions of UHC which are population coverage, essential health benefit package and financing mechanisms.

“We have made major milestones particularly under defining an essential benefit package,” he said.

Dr Mukungunugwa said public and private partners are now supposed to come together and define the population that would benefit from the health package.

The 23rd OAFLAD General Assembly Meeting is running from July 4 to 8 and going under the theme; “Collaborating to Transform Africa: Addressing the Needs of Vulnerable Populations.”

It is running concurrently with the African Union (AU) Extraordinary Summit.