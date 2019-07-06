Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOUR schools are set to participate in the inaugural edition of the Kudakwashe Mahachi Foundation Football tournament set for next Saturday, July 11.

Sobukhazi, St Columbus, Mzilikazi and Mpopoma high schools will battle it out at Makokoba’s 11th Street Ground. The tournament is aimed at encouraging anti-drug and substance abuse among the youths.

Mahachi Foundation chairman, Mduduzi Ncube said preparations were sailing smoothly in anticipation of an exciting tournament.

“Preparations are going on well; we expect to have a very competitive tournament. Mahachi is back in the country and will be gracing the occasion where Marvelous Nakamba will be the guest of honour,” said Ncube.

Kudakwashe Mahachi (24) grew up in Bulawayo and started his football journey as a junior player at Highlanders before moving to Bantu Rovers where his senior career took off.

He later joined Chicken Inn in 2013 and left the club the following year for South Africa.

The SuperSport-bound winger launched the foundation at Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home last month.

The project is aimed at helping the elderly in Bulawayo. The initiative gives support to those based in the suburbs of Makokoba and Mzilikazi.

Mahachi, through his foundation, last week rescued a die-hard Highlanders supporter, Melusi Khumalo, from eviction after paying his rental arrears of $9 000.