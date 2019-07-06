Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EIGHT schools will compete at the annual Kambarami Under-19 Invitational Soccer Tournament set for Falcon College today.

Falcon, Mvuthu, Mtshabezi, Mpopoma, Christian Brothers College (CBC), Mzingwane, Mzilikazi and Entumbane will battle it out in today’s competition.

Hosts, Falcon College, kick off the day’s proceedings against Mvuthu in an Esigodini derby.

Last year, the football fiesta was won by Gweru’s Midlands Christian College after they overcame Christian Brothers College 1-0 in the final.

However, MCC will not defend their title as they pulled out of the event and have since been replaced by Entumbane High School.

Falcon and Mvuthu have been drawn in Pool A alongside Mtshabezi and Mpopoma.

Last year’s losing finalists, CBC, have been drawn to kick off Pool B with an interesting encounter against Mzingwane on Field B while Entumbane take on Mzilikazi in an intriguing group game opener for both sides.

Mzilikazi have a rich history in football tournaments and are among the favourites to win the event.

Over the years Falcon have been developing their football programme and added former Highlanders and Warriors legend, Dazzy Kapenya to their technical team that already includes Rodwell Khumalo and Tony Mpariwa the goalkeeper’s coach.

The trio has managed to turn Falcon into a competitive force, able to take on the likes of Mzilikazi and Mpopoma making this year’s tournament that much more interesting.

Mpariwa expressed confidence in his side but predicted a tough and very competitive Kambarami Tournament.

“At Falcon we have been able over the years to build a good football programme and put together a decent squad.

“I am confident that against the likes of Mzilikazi and Mpopoma we won’t just be competitive but we have a very good chance of winning it,” said Mpariwa.

Kambarami Invitational Football Tournament Draw

Pool A (Field A): Falcon; Mvuthu; Mtshabezi; Mpopoma

Pool B (Field B): CBC; Mzingwane; Mzilikazi; Entumbane

l Games start at 8am