Chronicle Reporters

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube was joined by her counterpart Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi and the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi in cleaning Makokoba suburb yesterday.

Minister Ncube urged members of the public to embrace the National Clean Up Day campaign which is on the first Friday of each month.

“We have noted with concern that some residents are yet to embrace this Clean Up campaign as evidenced by failure to maintain clean homes and streets especially in western suburbs.

“We have engaged the City Council to craft a programme for my office so that we go to the grassroots and raise awareness just to motivate residents,” said Minister Ncube.

She also said council should penalise people who litter the streets and urged residents to report the culprits to authorities.

President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of each month, the National Environment Cleaning Day last December.

Cde Mnangagwa said urban centres in Zimbabwe generate about 165 million tonnes of waste per year, the bulk of which ends up in open illegal dump sites, urban streams and wetlands.

In Masvingo the Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira together with Bikita East MP Cde Elias Musakwa. Bikita South MP Cde Josiah Sithole, 4 Infantry Brigade deputy commander Lieutenant Herbert Sipanera and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) officials led the clean up exercise at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita district.

Cde Chadzamira hailed the business community for keeping the busy growth point clean saying it resonated well with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call to keep the environment clean.

“I commend the business community here for keeping the growth point clean. Your growth point is different from other growth points in the province where there are heaps of uncollected garbage,” said Minister Chadzamira.

In Gwanda scores of residents, workers from Government departments and institutions turned up to clean the mining town.

The main clean up exercise was conducted in Ward Nine.

Addressing residents at the end of the exercise on behalf of Gwanda Mayor, Cllr Jastone Mazhale, Ward nine Councillor Mr Thulani Moyo urged residents to work with law enforcers to ensure that the streets and surroundings are kept clean.

He urged various stakeholders to make cleaning a daily habit.

“I would like to thank all of you for being a part of today’s clean up exercise. For us to see that this clean up exercise is yielding fruits, we should see reduced litter on our streets,” said cllr Moyo.

The provincial clean up exercise was at Maphisa Business Centre led by the Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Abednico Ncube. — @th[email protected]