NetOne’s Managing Director for the network operators Mobile Financial Services has reportedly resigned.







This comes as a surprise as Nkosinathi Ncube was appointed to his role alongside CEO Lazarus Muchenje, in March 2018. His tenure has lasted just over a year but has been quite eventful.

After the suspension of CEO back in August year, Ncube was CEO in an acting capacity until the return of Muchenje.







No reason has yet to be given for the resignation of the mobile money lead, and NetOne is yet to issue out any official communication regarding this issue. The only statement given by NetOne representative Dr Shereni is that “he left at his own accord”.

The resignation comes as a bit of a surprise when you consider that OneMoney seemed to be on an upward trend (number of subscribers, at least) and given Ncube’s previous role at EcoCash, it might be he was injecting some of that spark into OneMoney as it bids to catch up to EcoCash.