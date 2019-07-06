Lewis Matutu, ZANU PF Youth League’s outspoken deputy has come out with a warning for Econet and EcoCash.







@econetzimbabwe please stop what you are doing to our economy through the abuse of your Ecocash facility @nickmangwana @NewsDayZimbabwe @HeraldZimbabwe @eNCA — Lewis matutu (@MatutuLewis) July 5, 2019





The youth leader didn’t go into specifics of what EcoCash is doing so it isn’t very clear why he is disgruntled by the mobile money operator.

One can only assume that he is talking about EcoCash agents and their infamous practices. Some EcoCash agents have been accused of being forex dealers and Zim Morning reported that the RBZ had to step in and order some of the suspicious agent lines to be suspended, making it difficult for them to recover their money.

Matutu could also be referring to the agents habit of selling cash or charging more than they should when cashing out to EcoCash mobile money users, but this is less likely as the youth league official has been very click regarding illegal forex dealings within ZANU PF.