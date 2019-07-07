letter to my people BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My People,

Most Zimbabweans have, I am sure, come to the rather painful realisation that life after Gushungo has become many times more difficult.

And I am sure those who demonstrated against Gushungo in his final days in office are realising that it was an act of foolishness.

Very foolish act indeed.

I would want to meet and reward anybody who says life under the ED Lacoste government is better.

All his promises of delivering the Zimbabwe that we all want have turned out to be fibs.

Certainly a government led by the G40 faction would have delivered the land of milk and honey to all Zimbabweans.

Imagine Doctor Amai as the president of Zimbabwe and ably deputised by Sarah Mahoka and Mandiitawepi Chimene.

Don’t underestimate the power of Comrades Mandi and Sarah, who stood up in public and openly challenged ED Lacoste, proving to all and sundry that he was all

bark and no bite, contrary to unverified rumours which he had no doubt promoted.

Comrades Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwawo would naturally have been the technocrats in the leadership, which would have certainly inspired

many diasporans to invest or return home.

In other words, ladies and gentlemen, you messed up big-time by removing Gushungo and you deserve everything that is happening to you.

You deserve everything that ED Lacoste is throwing at you.

You all need to march from town to the Blue Roof Mansion and ask for forgiveness for treating the great revolutionary in a most disgraceful manner.

All of you should be carrying placards appealing for forgiveness.

Munopenga!

Poor leadership cost us at Afcon

Macauley Bonne, a British citizen who qualifies to play for the Zimbabwe national team, is a very good footballer, who might have changed our fortunes at the

ongoing Afcon finals taking place in Egypt.

He has even played for the national side and proved that he could be the missing link in our perennially losing side.

And it was not unexpected that the national team coaches called him up for national duty on condition he could secure a Zimbabwean passport.

But due to inept leadership in Zimbabwe and the ministry of Home Affairs, the country does not have paper to print passports.

And, as a result, Zimbabweans were humiliated on the international stage due to failure to print a document called a passport.

Still on Afcon, it was interesting to follow a social media discussion following Zimbabwe’s elimination.

Apparently, there are some people who were implicated in the Asiagate scandal, who accompanied the Warriors to Cairo.

The godfathers of corruption should not be allowed anywhere near the Warriors as we all know that old habits die hard. They were all there. From journalists to

coaches.

As things stand, the Warriors left Cairo amid fresh reports that the match against the DRC had been fixed. There were many interesting developments with

reports of our goalkeeper getting injured during warm-up while others chose to place their shots over yawning goalposts.

Stampede for London shopping

Zimbabwe’s national netball team has done the nation proud by qualifying for the World Cup finals in Liverpool.

In the past, their poor living conditions were a subject of discussion in the media until some well-wishers came to their rescue.

Suddenly, with the trip to the United Kingdom almost upon us, there is a stampede by some corrupt government officials to accompany them to the tournament.

All the looting is being done in the name of “empowering the girl child”.

The senior government officials who are stampeding to join the travelling party are not known netball enthusiasts.

We have not seen them at local netball matches, but they now want to empower the ladies by escorting them to England so that they do some shopping.

But then again, these are officials from ED’s government.

What can we expect from a government that cannot give its citizens basics such as electricity, petrol, bread, passports and just about anything?

What is going on, ED?

It is now beginning to be an embarrassment. If ED is to be believed, he is always begging for something or the other every time he meets presidents in southern

Africa.

The other week he was talking of a deal with Mozambique which would result in Zimbabwe receiving electricity but like most, if not all of his deals, nothing

came out of that. Now he is talking of begging South Africa to provide us with electricity.

In case he is not aware, can someone tell him that if we accountably use our resources such as gold, platinum, diamonds and tourism, we can pay for that

electricity without embarrassing ourselves at public meetings.

That money can also be used to buy medical drugs, fuel, passport paper and other things that normal countries have.

Quiz: Who was this in reference to: He has also demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties.

Gushungo Chete Chete!

Munhuwese kuna Amai!

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD(Fake)

