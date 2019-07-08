Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TelOne 1-1 Harare City

TELONE FC coach Jairos Tapera was unhappy with his side for taking a point against 10-man Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The point took the Premier league debutants to 13 points from 13 games and are now slowly sinking in the murky relegation waters.

“I think as the home team this is not a good result at all. The result leaves us in a difficult position. In the first half we did not play at all but the second half was much better because we managed to open spaces in midfield and from there we created chances.

“We missed a great opportunity but we have to keep going and take the positives out of the performance,” said Tapera.

An early goal from Ismael Wadi gave the visitors the lead and they had looked comfortable until Moses Muchenje was sent for an early shower 34 minutes into the game.

Moments before the expulsion of Muchenje, Wadi who was giving Harare City defenders a torrid time, was hacked down in the box and won a penalty. His effort was saved by an impressive Raphael Pitisi but a re-take was given. Muchenje this time took the responsibility but suffered the same fate as Wadi,

Muchenje then fouled the goalkeeper as he tried to score from the re-bound resulting in referee Nkosikhona Moyo giving him his marching orders.

The visitors went into the break leading 1-0 but they failed to take advantage of this lead.

The hosts were a rejuvenated side after the break and it only took them 10 minutes to equalise through an Emmanuel Mandiranga header off a perfect James Jam cross.

From that point onwards siege was laid on the visitors goal but Maxwell Nyamupangedegu in goal for City stood tall as his side held on to a point.

Harare City assistant coach Mark Mathe who led the team in the absence of head coach Mark Harrison who is said to have stepped down, felt they could have won the encounter had they been clinical in front of goal.

“We started the game well, even after we scored we kept playing good football. We struggled a bit in the second half but I’m happy that we managed to create chances. I believe if we were more clinical upfront we could have won this game,” said Mathe.

Teams

TelOne: Raphael Pitisi, Frankson Bushiri, Marvellous Chigumira, Innocent Zambezi, Emmanuel Zinyama (Hillary Bakacheza, 45th minute), Tatenda Hapazari (Elasto Chigora, 14th minute), Emmanuel Mandiranga, Fortune Nkala, Blessing Sibanda (Fradreck Muza, 75th minute)

Harare

City: Maxwell Nyapangedu, Marshall Machazana, Colin Mujuru, Munyaradzi Nyenye Diro, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Walter Mukanga, Moses Muchenje, Tatenda Tavengwa, Kudakwashe Musharu (Denzel Chimwemwe, 76th minute), Ishmael Wadi (Ashwin Chihowa, 37th minute), Martin Vengesai (Tellmore Pio, 60th minute)