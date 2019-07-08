Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

After sending tongues wagging with its ‘explicit’ scenes, ‘Behind Closed Doors’, the play in which Babongile Sikhonjwa stars, makes a return to the Bulawayo Theatre stage this week due to public demand.

The R-rated play features some sex scenes by the main actor (Nkosi) Sikhonjwa and his wife (Theresa) Nomvuyiso Mpofu as well as the maid (Nyaradzo) Farai Magada. The whole play is centred on Nkosi and Theresa’s bedroom.

On Thursday, the play will be showcased once again at the Bulawayo Theatre with tickets already on sale.

According to the play’s director and Amakhosi’s Director of Theatre Productions Thulani Mbambo, Behind Closed Doors was brought back because of public demand.

“It’s a play about adults for adults, tackling adult issues. It’s back by public demand as there were some people who missed it and others who want to watch it again,” said Mbambo.

He said the play was inspired by the high divorce rate in Zimbabwe and the aim is to educate people on how to prevent divorce.

“There’s a high divorce rate in the country and we want to use theatre to educate people. This is because there are no longer people like aunts and uncles who in the past helped to resolve couple’s differences in marriages,” said Mbambo.

According to statistics obtained from the High Court’s Family Law division, 2 634 couples filed for divorce in 2018 compared to the 1 963 in 2017.

Away from the sexual scenes that get people giddy, the play, an Amakhosi Theatre production that was written by Scrah Maduna, is centred around infidelity between a couple and the pitfalls that lead to divorce or separation.