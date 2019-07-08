Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Hany Abo Riedah has resigned from his position hours after the Pharoahs defeat by South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

Riedah resigned soon after firing the head coach Javier Aguirre and his entire backroom staff.

He called on the board members to follow suit and submit their resignations. He will however remain chairman of the Afcon organising committee.

“The engineer Hani Abu Reidah announced his resignation from the presidency of the Egyptian Football Federation and also invited members of the Board of Directors of the Union to resign following the departure of the first national team from the 16th round of the African Nations Championship organised by Egypt.

Abu Reidah also stressed that, from the reality of national responsibility, he continues to chair the organising committee to the end because success in the organisation was from the beginning, a goal we all strive to achieve for the reputation of our country,” the Egyptian football association wrote on their official twitter account.

Egypt was shut out of the last eight by South Africa with Thembinkosi Lorch scoring a late goal in the 85th minute. The stunning exit marks the first time since 2004 that Egypt has failed to reach the quarterfinals.

“I’m responsible for all the selections and the end results, but I’m still proud of this group of players,” the Mexican coach said on the post-match Press conference before being fired by the EFA.

Prior to their shock defeat and eventual exit, the Pharoahs had sailed through the group stages without losing or conceding a goal. They beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in their opening match before beating Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda by identical 2-0 scorelines.