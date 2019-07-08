Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WORLD Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo has signed a deal that will see him trade leather in a non-title fight next month in Russia.

The South Africa-based Zimbabwean heavyweight boxer, will be travelling to Europe for a second time, having controversially lost to Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland, in May.

That defeat brought Moyo’s six-bout winning streak to a halt and he will be eager to get back to winning ways when he fights Evgeny Romanov in Russia on August 24.

“I have just finalised a deal that will see me fight in Russia on August 24. I’m happy that I’ve managed to secure this fight and I have started training.

“Getting another European fight is awesome and I want to go there and leave a lasting impression like what I did in Switzerland even though I lost.

“The good thing about this Russian fight is that this is the first time in my career to fight someone who is slightly shorter than me or basically my height.

“I’ve read that he has a good record and I want to be the first one to stop him,” said Moyo.

Romanov has never lost a fight and has 13 career wins.

Better known as Bulawayo Bomber, Moyo will be hoping to be the first boxer to stop the Russian.

Moyo has nine wins, five losses and two draws. — @ZililoR