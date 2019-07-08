AppsAfrica Innovation Awards are back for 2019, with recognition for the most innovative applications making an impact on the continent.







The award categories that will be eligible for entries (each category gets an award) include:

Disruptive Innovation

Health Tech

Best African App

Enterprise

Blockchain

News & Entertainment

Edtech

Fintech

Agritech

IoT

mCommerce

Mobility

Social Impact

Changing Africa Award

Applications will be assessed by a team of expert judges who are selected based on their knowledge, influence and contribution to the improvement of technology and business in Africa. The deadline for entries is September 11th, with the shortlisted finalists announced in October 2019.







There will be a US$125 entry fee but startups who are less than 18 months old will be exempted from paying this fee (subject to approval).

What do winners get?

Once again, winners will get to attend the Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2020 where they get an opportunity to interact with tech leaders across the continent. The awards party in Cape Town will also be attended by over 300 people so it’s a perfect opportunity to grow your network.

If you’re interested in applying for the AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2019 you can do so here.