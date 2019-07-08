Check out how much you are charged for using your Foreign Currency Account if you are a Nedbank customer.
|Service
|Charge
|Monthly maintenance fee
|USD $5
|Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch)
|2% of amount withdrawn
|ATM Cash Withdrawal (on our ATM)
|N/A
|Soiled notes deposit
|N/A
|Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement
|N/A
|Internal transfer
|USD $2
|RTGS transfer
|USD $5
|Bank Statement request
|First statement request free per month. Subsequent requests during the same month will attract a charge of USD $1.50 per page
