Check out how much you are charged for using your Foreign Currency Account if you are a Nedbank customer.







Service Charge Monthly maintenance fee USD $5 Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch) 2% of amount withdrawn ATM Cash Withdrawal (on our ATM) N/A Soiled notes deposit N/A Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement N/A Internal transfer USD $2 RTGS transfer USD $5 Bank Statement request First statement request free per month. Subsequent requests during the same month will attract a charge of USD $1.50 per page