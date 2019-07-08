It would be an overflow of the Holy Spirit at this year’s Tehillah Experience concert, scheduled for August 11, 2019 at the Calvary Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) off the Spintex Road.

The concert which is under the theme, ‘The Holy Spirit Experience’ aside the hostess Ohemaa Mercy, will feature the likes of Gospel artiste and Female Vocalist of the Year, Daina Antwi Hamilton, and 2016 Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, as well as gospel dynamo, Cece Twum.

To solidify the lineup to ensure the overflow of the Holy Spirit on the day is gospel music legend, Elder Emmanuel Mireku.

Additionally, there would be the inclusion of internationally acclaimed worshippers, Lebo Sekgobela from South Africa, Michael Manhendere of Zimbabwe and Evelyn Wangiru , from Kenya to complement the effort of their Ghanaian counterparts.

Ohemaa Mercy, in her address at the launch expressed her appreciation for the tremendous support received over the years.

She added that though there had been challenges since the inception of the event, the overwhelming support from the media and other stakeholders had kept them on a path of success for the past six years.

According to the gospel music diva, music is not the only thing her ministry is involved in, but charity is the central part of their activities with their Prisons and Campus ministry.

Manager of Ohemaa Mercy, who doubles as the husband, Isaac Twum Ampofo, on the journey of the event said, the theme for this year’s event was to help establish the significance of the Holy Spirit in the life of every individual.

He said they came up with the theme to make believers understand that Holy Spirit goes beyond tongues speaking, but a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Mr Ampofo added that the concert would be preceded by fasting from July 1 to July 31as directed by the Holy Spirit.

He thanked Vodafone, for supporting this year’s Tehillah Experience.