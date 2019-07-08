The CEO of Huawei Ren Zhengfei, has said that the Operating System they are working on internally -HongMeng OS- is faster than Android and MacOs.







Not only did he claim that the OS will be faster, he also said it will have more application than Android. Application in this context probably means it will do more than Android currently does and not that it will have more apps you can install than Android.

The software will not only be used on smartphones but also on routers, network switches, computers, tablets and even data centres which is quite intriguing. This cross-device compatibility has been likened to Google’s FuchsiaOS which is currently in the works.







Ren also said the software will be faster than MacOs, which probably refers to it’s perfomance on more traditional computers.

Whilst that’s quite exciting in itself, speed is not the be-all and end-all of what customers expect and be it on tablets, smartphones or computers, HongMeng’s adoption will probably be heavily linked to how many applications will be available on the platform.

If the apps you use on your computer to get work done are present then you probably won’t mind getting a HongMeng OS computer. Same applies to smartphones and communication and entertainment apps. If not, it’s hard to see where the traction will come from.

It’s great that Huawei has gotten speed down (at least that’s what they claim) but there will be a lot more boxes they need to check before we can truly judge whether or not HongMeng is a viable Operating System that can compete with the likes of Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows.