Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Hwange FC finally remembered how to win a game after they put up a polished performance to dismantle Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier League match played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The victory, which came against a patch of a seven match winless streak for the coalminers, belonged to gangling new signing Kasimero Chimbadzwa who grabbed the all important goal in the 25th minute in his first game as a Chipangano player.

The former Black Mambas striker came at the end of some lovely interplay between Gilbert Zulu and Vasilli Kawe to hammer home a blistering hard and low effort past an exposed goalkeeper David Bizabani.

Before the goal and for the better part of the match, Hwange had laid siege in the Bulawayo Chiefs half but failed to turn their advantage into goals which could have left Chiefs an embarrassed lot.

Veteran striker Gilbert Zulu and substitute Dingani Maphosa were to hit the post on either side of the break as Hwange continued to lean on the visitors.

When Bulawayo Chiefs started to show some pulse in the contest in the last half, they found youthful goalkeeper Collen Phiri and another young defender Lucas Sibanda unyielding.

The visitors’ big chance to get something came two minutes from time but midfielder Tafadzwa Dhliwayo blasted into the skies with the goalkeeper to beat.

Hwange goalkeepers’ coach Edmore Sibanda was happy to collect maximum points and was upbeat the miners can also feast on Chicken Inn in the next game to continue with the revival.

Chiefs head coach Farai Tawachera tore into his goalkeeper for letting in cheap goals in recent matches but said his charges played a decent game despite the loss.

Teams

Hwange: C Phiri; L Sibanda; N Chinyerere; G Ndlovu; A Chuma; A Banda; S Gadzikwa; E Nkhukungo; V Kawe ( A Ndlovu 81st min) ; G Zulu( D Maphosa 65th min ); K Chimbadzwa( G Ngulube 81st min).

Bulawayo

Chiefs: D Bizabani; B Mpofu; T Mthimukulu; S Mhlanga; L Matizirofa; L Ndlela; A Musiyiwa (M Bhebhe 61st min) M Bhebhe; S Nyahwa; T Dhliwayo; K Chakanyuka( F Matare 81st min); H Zvakavapano (M Majika 61st min) — @tobymandox