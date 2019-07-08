While Samsung is struggling to fix its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, to relaunch it for the masses, IBM is going ham with the whole foldables concept. The tech giant seems to be jumping into foldables with high hopes and a passion that shows in their latest concept.







IBM has apparently patented a smartwatch that features a number of foldable screens, which can all unfold and turn the tiny watch on your wrist into a full-fledged tablet. Sounds ludicrous, right? Lets Go Digital spotted the patent, which was granted last month.







Titled ‘Variable display size for an electronic display device,’ this IBM patent focuses on smart wristwatches with a massive and almost bezel-less display-rectangular in shape and resemblant of a miniature smartphone screen. Each tiny screen has a dimension of 3×2 inches, with the maximum size being 12×8 inches of screen real-estate with zero bezels.

For no compelling reason I’m skeptical of this wild and crazy concept. This looks like a patent that can only come true about 10-12 years down the road when everyone’s forgotten about what bezels are. What are your thoughts on this concept?

Image credit: Lets Go Digital