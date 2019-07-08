Osbert Mashonganyika Manicaland Correspondent

A Nyanga man last week lost US$1 200 to three armed robbers he had offered a ride to town.

Munyaradzi Mangwe (36) offered the trio a ride from Nyakupinga to Nyanga town, but the gang turned on him as they were approaching Juliasdale and attacked him.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident, which occurred at around 10pm.

“Mangwe offered a lift to the unidentified suspects and after they had travelled 5km, one of them requested to be dropped off. As he was disembarking, he refused to pay prompting the victim to get out of the car to confront him. As the two were talking, another suspect also came out of the car and hit Mangwe on the back with an identified object,” he said.

He said the robbers grabbed US$1 200 which was in the car’s glovebox and fled, leaving Mangwe, who had blacked out, lying on the ground. Insp Kakohwa said Mangwe reported the incident to Nyanga Police Station at around 1am after he had regained consciousness and the CID Canine Unit attended the scene.

He said investigations are still underway.