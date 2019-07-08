Runesu Gwidi in MASVINGO

Police have expressed concern over soaring crime in Masvingo province, with the number of reported criminal cases ballooning from 17 347 in 2017 to 20 646 during the 2018 policing period.

This escalation in the crime rate has jolted police to call for increased co-operation between communities and the force to curb the vice.

In a speech read on his behalf by Assistant Commissioner Timothy Mudzimirema during the 2019 Police Client Service Charter re-launch held in Masvingo last week, Officer Commanding ZRP Masvingo Province, Commissioner Elias Mvere implored police officers to intensify the fight against crime.

Comm Mvere said statistics of criminal cases recorded during the period under review (2017-18) depicted a 19 percent surge.

“Recorded criminal cases rose from 17 347 in 2017 to 20 646 in 2018,” he said.

“The period under review saw an increase of theft from 3 339 to 4 660 cases, theft of motor vehicles from 414 to 605 cases, unlawful entry from 2 927 to 3 443 cases, rape cases shot up to 342 cases, and of these 293 cases involved juveniles in schools.

“ZRP, however, appreciates a decrease in armed robbery from 52 to 25 cases (50 percent) during the same period.

“We, therefore, encourage collective effort between police and communities in fighting crime,” said Commissioner Mvere.

“The duty of police is to maintain law and order and reduce crime frequency.

Comm Mvere applauded villagers in Chivi for their success in arresting a notorious murderer and serial rapist, Charles Matanga who had wreaked havoc in the area.

“We encourage other communities to emulate gallant Chivi villagers for successfully effecting an arrest of the notorious criminal.

“Most importantly, Government urges individuals with a passion to fight crime to approach ZRP for advice on how to become members of crime fighting committees,” said Commissioner Mvere.

“We have the Crime Consultative Committee (CCC), the Business Against Crime Forum (BACF), the Business Community and Neighbourhood Watch Committee (NWC). Individuals with a passion to fight crime can get the advice from the police on how to join these committees.”

Comm Mvere said ZRP would scale up crime awareness campaigns.